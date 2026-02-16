The NHL is on its Olympic break as NHL players take part in the Olympic Games for the first time in over a decade. Participating in the Olympics is not without risk, as seen by the injury to star athlete Lindsey Vonn. Still, NHL players take the risk to represent their country.

Now, the Los Angeles Kings are paying the price, as they have lost a key player, Kevin Fiala, for the season, according to a post from the team on X, formerly Twitter.

“Kevin Fiala underwent successful surgery to repair fractures in his left lower leg. He is resting comfortably and will begin the recovery and rehabilitation program. Kevin will miss the remainder of the 2025-2026 NHL regular season and will be reevaluated at the conclusion of the regular season,” the post reads.

Fiala was representing Switzerland for the first time on the Olympic stage. He was the 11th overall picks of the 2014 NHL Draft out of Switzerland for the Nasdhville Predators. He broke into the NHL with the Preds in 2014-16, and was traded as the trade deadline to the Minnesota Wild in 2019. The former first round pick would then be traded in the summer of 2022 to the Kings.

The Kings' forward was having a solid season. He had found the back of the net 18 times while also adding 22 asssits. This places him second on the team with 40 points.

With the leg reuqiring surgery, Fiala will miss the rest of the season, damagings the Kings chances to make a run at the playoffs. While thy acquired Artemi Panarin, this was a major blow to their playoff hopes.

The Kings are 23-19-14 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Pacific Division. They are currently the top team outside of the playoffs, sitting three points behind the Anaheim Ducks. The Kings will return to the ice after the Olympic break against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 25.