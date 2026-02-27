The New York Rangers returned to action on Thursday night as they took on the Philadelphia Flyers. The Rangers are unlikely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as they are dead last in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, Adam Fox and his teammates were unable to make any progress toward getting out of the basement on Thursday night.

Fox did not record a point in the loss. In saying this, he is one of the most important players on this Rangers roster. The 28-year-old New York native played 25 minutes against the Flyers. And he averages about 23 and a half minutes per game on the season.

In many ways, Fox is the leader of this blueline. However, with the Rangers entering a retooling process, his future in New York is a bit up in the air. It's unlikely a move will happen this season. At the same time, it's something that will be discussed in the coming months. On Thursday, Fox elected not to address his future when asked about it.

“I’m just trying to focus on this year right now and play each game. That’s really all I could… control, is… just trying to work to get back and help the team finish strong,” the Rangers star said, via Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

“That’s the focus right now. I think that’s a conversation for when we’re done playing games. We’re just trying to win games. Didn’t do that tonight, and that’s where my focus is right now.”

The Rangers are going to make some tough decisions in the coming days. As the team continues its retool, Fox's future will become more and more a point of discussion. For now, though, the star defenseman is looking to focus on the remaining games ahead of him this season.