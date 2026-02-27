Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton tempted the basketball gods and karma when he reportedly complained that the team is trying to turn him into a version of lob threat/rim-runner Clint Capela. Less than 48 hours later, he paid dearly for those alleged locker-room remarks. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft scored two points on 1-of-3 shooting with four rebounds and one steal. He was a -24 on the court versus the Phoenix Suns, as LA fell 113-110 in the Mortgage Matchup Center.

Royce O'Neale deserves to bask in the limelight after nailing the game-winning 3-pointer with less than one second left on the clock, but the public is focusing much of its attention on Ayton. In what was the Lakers' second straight devastating loss, he disappeared against his former team and was force-fed a gigantic piece of humble pie. His performance effectively tells the story, but fans are expressing their opinions on the matter just the same.

NBA fans come for Lakers' Deandre Ayton

“Deandre Ayton said the Los Angeles Lakers were trying make him Clint Capela, and in his first game following those comments, he ended up playing more like Kwame Brown,” Chris Walder of Odds Shark posted on X, referencing the former No.1 pick and LA big man who severely underachieved during his NBA career.”

For those wondering, Capela recorded four points, six rebounds, three assists and four blocks in just 17 minutes of action, as the Houston Rockets edged out the Orlando Magic on the same night as Ayton's dud.

“On everything I love Deandre Ayton would literally be delivering my doordash if He wasn’t 7 foot tall,” @BeenHim16 proclaimed. “The Deandre Ayton signing is going exactly how the haters said it would go,” @jeff_on_sports commented. “Finally earned the #1 pick for the Suns,” @The_MilesFiles quipped. “Their best player tonight.”

Ouch. Ayton has experienced some good moments while wearing the Purple and Gold — totaled 21 points and 13 boards Tuesday versus the Magic — but his first season in LA is not going how fans hoped. The 27-year-old was averaging 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds through 49 games entering the Suns clash. Fans rip him apart, but he could be a true difference-maker when at his best.

Ayton averages a double-double for his career, so he should have the ability to make a consistent impact. The Lakers and NBA fans are just not seeing it, however. Following this rough outing in Phoenix, the Bahamian has reached a pivotal point in his Los Angeles tenure. He can allow himself to be inundated by the struggles and subsequent ridicule, or he can use this low point as motivation for the remainder of the campaign.

Which path will he walk?