The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their third straight defeat after falling short against the Phoenix Suns, 113-110, at Mortgage Matchup Center on Thursday.

Royce O'Neale was the unlikely hero for the depleted Suns, draining the game-winning three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left.

The Lakers had the chance to send the game into overtime, but Austin Reaves missed his last-gasp attempt from deep. They fell to 34-24, while the Suns improved to 34-26.

Lakers coach JJ Redick once again pointed out their lack of defensive effort as a big factor in their latest loss, as reported by The Athletic's Dan Woike.

“JJ Redick said the Lakers talked about limiting their shooters, not in terms of makes but attempts. Suns took 50 (three-pointers). Said that's the part that ‘hurt us a lot,'” wrote Woike on X.

The Lakers shot better from the field at 51% compared to the Suns' 46%. Phoenix, however, had 11 more three-pointers, going 22-of-50 from long distance.

Los Angeles is allowing 36.5 three-point attempts this season.

Article Continues Below

The Purple and Gold still failed to get the job done even though Phoenix played without its top two scorers, Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks, due to injuries.

Since being hired by the Lakers last season, the 41-year-old Redick has repeatedly harped on the importance of buckling down on the defensive end. They are giving up 115.9 points on 48.7% shooting this season—both in the bottom half of the league.

The Lakers stormed back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to give them a chance to win against the Suns.

Luka Doncic had a game-high 41 points on top of eight rebounds and eight assists. Reaves and LeBron James combined for 29 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Deandre Ayton had another woeful game with two points and four rebounds.