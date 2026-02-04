The Los Angeles Kings are in the middle of the pack in the Pacific Division, and they needed something that could take them over the hump. It looks like they've done just that, trading for Artemi Panarin, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“ESPN sources: The LA Kings have acquired standout forward Artemi Panarin from the NY Rangers in exchange for a conditional third-round pick and prospect Liam Greentree, per me and Emily Kaplan,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Right after the trade, the Kings extended Panarin to a two-year, $22 million extension, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

The Kings needed some help on offense in the worst way possible, and Panarin is the perfect player to help them fix some of the holes they have on that side of the ice. This gives them a better chance to compete in the Western Conference, and with him signing an extension, that signals they see him as a long-term player on the team.

As for the Rangers, they didn't get much in return, but there may not have been anything better on the market. Liam Greentree was the Kings' top prospect, but he hasn't been considered a top-10 player.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that the Kings were considering trading for Panarin, but they didn't know if it would be worth it, especially if they had to give up some major assets for him. For a team that ranks 30th in goals and 31st in assists, 3oth in shooting percentage, and 28th on the power play, it felt like the best thing to do if they wanted to compete.