Kirill Kaprizov has been the heart and soul of the Minnesota Wild since he made his National Hockey League debut back in 2020-21. The Russian superstar has emerged into one of the best wingers in the league, and the front office in Saint Paul should be doing everything in its power to lock up the 27-year-old long-term.

Kaprizov has two years remaining on a contract that is set to pay him $9 million for each of 2024-25 and 2025-26. After that, he will be an unrestricted free agent — and likely due for a significant raise the way he has played during his time in North America.

Although the Wild absolutely cannot afford to lose their best player in free agency, owner Craig Leipold admitted that it could take more than money to convince Kaprizov to stay.

“Am I convinced that we can (persuade him to stay)? No,” Leipold told The Athletic's Joe Smith and Michael Russo earlier this week. “Am I convinced that we will have a better offer than anybody else can do in the league? The answer is yes. I told you that this five-year plan is not a straight line. He’s the most important piece of our five-year plan. I think I can say that.”

Leipold told The Athletic that the Wild are currently in year two of a five-year plan, with the ultimate goal of capturing a Stanley Cup in that span.

Of course, Kaprizov will be the catalyst if Minnesota hopes to have significant success in that timeframe. And it looks like the organization is willing to throw as much money as it takes to get the superstar locked up.

“I’m confident that we have what Kirill is looking for, both in the market and in the team,” general manager Bill Guerin told Smith and Russo. “When you look at what we’re building and what we’ve built, there’s a plan for long-term success. Most players are looking for a chance to win, and not just one time. And I know it’s really important to Kirill, and it should be.”

But does Kaprizov want to stay in Minnesota? That's the million dollar question.

Article Continues Below

Kirill Kaprizov hasn't thought about contract extension with Wild

The former 46-goal scorer was non-committal when asked about a potential extension with the Wild, which he's eligible to sign at the end of the season.

“I have two more years now, and I just try not to think about this because it’s a season just coming now,” Kaprizov told The Athletic. “It’s a new year and I want to make the playoffs. But I love playing here. I just try to play hockey now and not think about the contract because I have a lot of time.”

There have already been rumors flying around, including one stating that Kaprizov wants to play for the Chicago Blackhawks. That's a team that could probably throw $12 or $13 million per season at the star.

But based on Leipold's comments, the Wild will do everything they can to hold onto the most skilled player in franchise history.