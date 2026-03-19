Spencer Fano, an offensive lineman for the Utah Utes, is considered to be a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While preparing for his entrance into the league, it appears his arms grew at his Pro Day since his appearance at the NFL Combine.

Reports indicate that Fano's arms grew 3/4 of an inch, according to Mike Grafolo of the NFL Network. It seems as though the measurements at the Combine came up short for Fano and several other incoming prospects.

“Utah OL Spencer Fano's arms measured 32 7/8 just now at his pro day, up from 32 1/8 at the Combine. Another indication that, for whatever reason, the measurements in Indy were short for a number of prospects. That's a big 3/4 inch difference for Fano.”

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Longer arms are great news for Fano, as that is a key trait for the offensive tackle position in the NFL. However, the former Utah star is still just a tad under the league preference of 33 inches. But he is right at that cusp, so scouts may not knock Spencer Fano for his arm length too much.

Fano was a starter in all three seasons of his collegiate career. He joined Utah in the 2023-24 season as a four-star recruit. He started 13 games in his freshman year and never gave up that role during his time with the Utes. Spencer Fano ended his time in college with 37 total starts, making him a rather experienced offensive tackle considering he is just 21 years old.

He is being mocked as a mid-first round pick and could be an immediate impact player for whichever team selects him in the NFL Draft. The draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 23, and will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.