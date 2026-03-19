Pictures from the set of the upcoming Baywatch reboot series, which features the likes of former LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne and Brooks Nader, have surfaced, showing the cast members donning the iconic red swimsuits.

Some of the photos were shared by Page Six. The cast members assembled, dressed in their iconic lifeguard outfits, with everyone wearing the iconic bright red swimsuits.

Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne, Noah Beck and more stars make their red swimsuit debuts on set of the "Baywatch" reboot on Venice Beach in California 🛟 📸: DIggzy/Jesal / BACKGRID, BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/THyboYvS3k — Page Six (@PageSix) March 18, 2026

It's unknown why the cast was assembled. Perhaps they were shooting promotional materials for the show, or maybe it was a costume fitting. Page Six notes that this took place in Venice Beach, California.

Who are Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader playing in the Baywatch reboot series?

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In the upcoming Baywatch reboot, Dunne and Nader will have crucial roles. Dunne is playing Grace, who was described as a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard,” in a recurring role. Nader will play Selene, a rival Captain.

The series will follow Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, the son of Mitch Buchannon, played by David Hasselhoff in the original series. It's unknown if Hasselhoff will have any involvement in the show, but David Chokachi, who played Cody Madison in the original show, will return. Mitch is trying to follow in his father’s footsteps in Baywatch 2.0: The Influencer Edition.

The cast also features Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone. A table read has already been conducted, and it appears filming is nearing.

Dunne was enthusiastic about joining the show. After the news was shared, she responded to a report by writing, “Time to get to work!!!” with a clapperboard emoji.

This marks Dunne's acting debut. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model was previously featured in a six-part Prime Video documentary series, The Money Game. It showed the effects of NIL (name, image, and likeness) on collegiate athletes at LSU.