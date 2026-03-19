After head coach Mark Daigneault reacted to Jared McCain's season-high 26 points in a 121-92 win against the Brooklyn Nets, he learned that his team's defense had set a new NBA record this season. The defending champions' top-ranked offense has suffocated opponents, including the Nets, who entered halftime with a measly 24 points while facing a 36-point deficit (60-24).

The Thunder scored 31 points off the Nets' 23 turnovers, marking the 30th time the defending champions have scored 25+ points off forced turnovers, which is the most in NBA history. Daigneault addressed the Thunder defense's historic regular season.

“We've got elite defensive talent. That talent plays together and competes every night,” Daigneault said. “We don't set out for records. We don't set out for even turnovers on a given night. We're just trying to win the possessions in any way that we can. And when you do that, and you keep your head down, sometimes you look up, and you accomplish something that you didn't even know existed, like something like that.”

The Thunder lead the NBA with the best defensive rating (106.0), the fewest points in the paint (39.3), and the most total deflections.

Mark Daigneault is learn more about Thunder's Jared McCain

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Thunder guard Jared McCain has been electric for the defending champions, which head coach Mark Daigneault can't say enough about, over a month removed from the Thunder's trade with the 76ers at the deadline.

“He’s learning his teammates. He’s learning our system—the fundamentals we emphasize,” Daigneault said. “I thought, in the first half, especially, he had some really good defensive possessions, which has been really encouraging. He’s done a really good job of committing to our fundamentals and the things that we need to do on the defensive end of the floor. Obviously, he’s a very potent offensive player.”

However, it’s McCain’s effort on the defensive end of the floor that truly impressed Daigneault in his first month with the second-year guard.

“He gives up some size and needs to be really fundamental and fiesty, and he’s done that, especially lately,” Daigneault added. “So, we’re pleased with the progress he’s made there, and he continues to be a fan-favorite in the locker room just with the way that he’s approached things since he’s been traded here.”