The Minnesota Wild are in a fantastic position heading into the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Minnesota made the biggest trade of the season earlier in the year. They brought Quinn Hughes to town in a deal with the Vancouver Canucks. However, with days left until the deadline, there is still work left for this team to do.

Taking a look at the landscape, they are one of the top contenders out of the West. Minnesota currently owns a record of 35-16-10 and is third in the Central Division. They are one of five teams in the league with 80 points to this point in the year. Unfortunately, two of the other four teams are in the Central.

Minnesota has the ability to make a true run. Hughes has been as advertised since making the move to the State of Hockey. Rookie netminder Jesper Wallstedt is a genuine Vezina candidate at this time, as well. Along with Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild have impact players at every position.

In saying this, the Wild have an imperfect roster. There are needs they need to address before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. With the deadline only a couple days away, here are the dream and nightmare scenarios for Minnesota.

A top-six center would strengthen Wild's Cup chase

The Wild ponied up to acquire Hughes from the Canucks earlier in the season. However, they took a hit to their center depth in the process. Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren were both roster players at the time. And they were included in the deal with Vancouver.

Of course, the ends justify the means for a player like Hughes. In saying this, the lack of a true top-six center still exists regardless of the justification. Minnesota needs to find a center to eat big minutes down the stretch.

Minnesota does have Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek on the roster. However, they are playing roles a bit above where they are suited. The Wild need to add a player who can anchor the top-six and contribute in all situations.

In this dream scenario, the Wild do just that. Minnesota has no shortage of options here, either. Vincent Trocheck, Elias Pettersson, Robert Thomas, and Nazem Kadri could make sense. Some of these names could be out of reach based on acquisition cost, but there are options available.

The Wild have the means to make a move. It comes down to finding the right deal for them. Minnesota still has time, but the clock is ticking.

Settling for depth or overpaying would be a nightmare

The Wild have needs at the top of the lineup, and that's the focus here. Making a big trade is difficult, especially after pulling off one blockbuster already. However, Minnesota cannot afford to settle for depth at this stage.

Minnesota's window could be somewhat small. Hughes joined this year, and he's signed through next season. After that, he hits NHL Free Agency. He cannot sign a contract extension until July 1. If he doesn't sign a deal, then Minnesota's window may not last that long.

At the same time, they also can't afford to overpay. The deal for Hughes was a deal only they could afford to make. Few teams had the sort of young talent Minnesota had to offer. And even fewer had that same talent that was also NHL-ready. They met a fair asking price, and it was a price they could stomach.

However, they don't have much to work with now. Their top young player is Danila Yurov, who has seen time as the first-line center. They cannot afford to part with him this season. And they may not be able to afford settling for depth.

The Wild have a chance to make noise. They have already made a big bet. Now, with the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline days away, it's time for this team to push their chips all the way in.