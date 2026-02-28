The Minnesota Wild are looking at bolstering their team ahead of the NHL's upcoming trade deadline. Minnesota's general manager Bill Guerin says his club will do whatever they can to build a championship roster.

“We have work to do. No rest for the weary but hey look, this is my day job, and we've got something else we want to accomplish and we want to make our team better if we can,” Guerin told KFAN, and reported by NHL.com. “It is what it is. We'll keep working.”

The Wild are having a solid season with a 35-15-10 record. Minnesota has 80 points and is in second place in the Central Division. NHL's trade deadline is on March 6.

Wild have already made some moves ahead of the trade deadline

Minnesota has seven victories in their last 10 games. The Wild made some moves months ahead of the trade deadline in the hopes of staying competitive in the NHL standings. Those moves clearly worked.

“Minnesota made a splash well before the deadline when it acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks for center Marco Rossi, forward Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft on (December) 12,” NHL.com reported.

Article Continues Below

The Wild have one of the best scoring offenses in the NHL's Western Conference this season. Minnesota has posted 203 goals. Only the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche have scored more goals in the Western Conference.

A recent news report indicated what the Wild plan to do ahead of this season's deadline.

“The Wild ideally can land a center to help take on the Avs/Stars juggernauts in the Central, and they will dangle top goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt to make that happen,” James Mirtle wrote for The Athletic.

The Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks are just three teams listed as possible trade partners with Minnesota, per NHL Trade Rumors.

Minnesota lost to the Utah Mammoth on Friday, 5-2. The Wild next play the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.