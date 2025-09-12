Minnesota Wild star winger Kirill Kaprizov reportedly turned down a NHL-record contract extension recently, but there doesn't seem to be any panic surrounding his future with the team. On the other hand, people on the outside are worried about what that could mean for Kaprizov, and there have already been rumors floating around that he gave the Wild a list of teams where he wanted to be traded.

It seems as if those are still just rumors, and a source denied that Kaprizov took a list, according to RG.

“The Wild have not and will not be asking Kaprizov for a trade list,” the source said.

Kaprizov is in the last year of his five-year, $45 million contract, and it carries a no-movement clause. Next summer, he can become an unrestricted free agent, and it looks like the Wild were trying to prevent that from happening by giving him an extension this offseason.

The Wild reportedly offered him an eight-year contract extension worth $128 million, but he and his agent turned it down.

General manager Bill Guerin doesn't seem to know how the information got out to the public that Kaprizov turned down an offer, and he's trying to keep things positive around the talks that he's having with the player.

“I don't want our market to go into an all-out panic mode here,” Guerin said on the 10,000 Takes show. “The most important thing to me is Kirill and not getting him put in a bad spot. We love him. He's a wonderful guy. He's an unbelievable player. And we want him.”

Kaprizov has been a key player for the Wild on offense since coming to the team in 2020. He has 386 points in 319 career games with the team, breaking the 40-goal mark three times in five seasons. Last season, he scored 25 goals in 41 games.