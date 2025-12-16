After several weeks of speculation, the identity of WWE's mysterious masked man has finally been revealed. First appearing on the 2025 edition of Survivor Series: WarGames, the mystery figure continued making regular appearances before finally unmasking himself.

In the final moments of the Dec. 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, the hooded figure intervened during Rey Mysterio's match against Logan Paul. Initially, Logan Paul's fans saw the masked figure flee into the crowd when CM Punk ran in to make the save. Shortly after, shocking fans worldwide, the masked figure unmasked himself to reveal former United States Champion Austin Theory beneath the disguise.

Theory was last seen on WWE television in July when Grayson Waller informed fans about Theory's injury and the dissolution of their tag team. Theory's last in-ring match dates back to the July 14 taping of WWE Main Event.

Theory also shares a brief history with Seth Rollins when he was a part of Rollins' stable during the COVID-19 era alongside Buddy Matthews and The AOP.

Why did WWE choose Austin Theory as a part of The Vision?

A few days ago, a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shared detailed insights about Austin Theory's entry into the Vision. According to the report, Paul Heyman hopes to make Theory a star by bringing him into the group.

Additionally, it is also believed that Austin Theory's entry into the group will help protect Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's legacy by having him take the pin in matches.

Theory, as the masked figure, first appeared in the main event of the 2025 WarGames, where he attacked CM Punk and fled the scene. With his revelation tonight, fans now wonder what it means for the group's future.