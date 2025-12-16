The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Monday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins initially looked like it might turn into a grind. Pittsburgh punted on its first three possessions, struggled badly on third down, and appeared stuck in neutral offensively through much of the first half.

But the defining moment came on a crucial 3rd-and-12 play. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered a tight-window throw to DK Metcalf, who hauled in a 28-yard touchdown despite Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis nearly breaking up the pass.

The score capped a stretch where Pittsburgh erased an 0-for-6 third-down start by converting four straight attempts. After the game, tight end Jonnu Smith was asked about Metcalf’s touchdown and what made the play stand out. Smith’s answer captured both the difficulty and the rarity of what Metcalf pulled off.

“Unbelievable man,” said Junno Smith, via Chris Adamski of TribLIVE.com. “A guy being able to make that play, not a lot of receivers that I've been around can make that play. As soon as he catch that ball, he basically became a pro ball running back. You know what I mean? And just as he lead; that thing just came right on time and gave us a moment to push that we needed.”

Smith’s comments reflected more than admiration. They underscored how Metcalf’s combination of size, balance, and power turned a routine catch into a momentum-shifting score.

On a night when opportunities were limited, Metcalf made the most of every one, finishing with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in receiving.

Beginning with their final drive before halftime, the Steelers found rhythm and confidence, scoring touchdowns on three consecutive possessions and flipping the tone of the game entirely. By the midway point of the third quarter, Pittsburgh had seized a commanding 21-3 lead.

Smith also made his own mark, scoring an unexpected rushing touchdown later in the game to help seal the 28-15 win. While his role in the passing game remains limited, his versatility continues to surface in high-leverage moments.

The Steelers appear to be finding their offensive identity — and plays like Metcalf’s third-down touchdown may be a preview of what’s still to come as the season tightens.