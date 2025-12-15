The Minnesota Wild are currently playing against the Boston Bruins. They recently acquired Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. Today was the first game for the star defender with the Wild. In his first game with the team, Hughes has already found the back of the net.

QUINN comes up HUGHES with his first @mnwild goal! 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZA2skxWJnm — NHL (@NHL) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Early in the third period in the Wild game with the Boston Bruins, the Wild forced a turnover. After a pass from Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Ryan Hartman, Hartman found Hughes, who put it in the back of the net, which made his first point and goal with the team.

Hughes was the number seven overall pick of the Canucks in the 2018 NHL Draft. After finishing his time with the University of Michigan, he joined the franchise for five games in 2018-19. He played in 459 regular-season games with the Nucks, finding the back of the net 61 times while adding 371 assists. Hughes had not scored since November 23rd, when he scored against the Calgary Flames. The Canucks lost the game 5-2.

Article Continues Below

He is not the only person who is having a solid game with their new team. Zeev Buium was also a part of the trade. In his first game with the Vancouver Canucks, he scored a goal and added an assist in a 2-1 win for the Nucks over the New Jersey Devils.

The Wild are currently 18-9-5, which places them in third in the Central Division. They are also tied for third in the Western Conference with the Vegas Golden Knights.

At the time of writing, the Wild lead the Boston Bruins 6-1 late in the third period. With a win, they will move into solo possession of third in the conference. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights will play again on Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils.