The Minnesota Wild made a blockbuster trade for Quinn Hughes on Friday night. While it opens up a Stanley Cup window, there is one big question looming over the defender in his new home. Hughes' contract expires after the 2026-27 season, and the Wild were given no guarantees he would sign. The Athletic's Michael Russo asked Hughes whether or not he would sign long-term in Minnesota.

“Hughes says he’s ‘extremely open minded' to stay here long-term because they have an ‘amazing core,' it’s close to Michigan and for Guerin ‘sacking' up and trading so many assets for him. He said he will always remember that it was the Wild that stepped up and not other teams,” Russo reported.

The Wild were the ones who paid up to land Hughes, which he may want to honor with a long-term extension. Hughes is a Michigan native, making it close to home. And he has a relationship with GM Bill Guerin from his time as Team USA's head boss. Things are lining up for Minnesota to keep Hughes for the remainder of his career.

Article Continues Below

The Canucks were headed in the wrong direction, which is why Hughes wanted out. The Wild, however, should be ascending in the coming years. Goalie Jesper Wallstedt has arrived, giving Minnesota an elite tandem for years to come. And with Hughes and Brock Faber on the back end, they should be contenders in the Western Conference.

There was a lot of speculation that Hughes would land with the New Jersey Devils. Both of his brothers, Jack and Luke Hughes, are in New Jersey, and things were lining up to have all three together. The Wild stepped up and outbid the Devils, giving the Canucks no choice.

Hughes scored in his first game with the Wild on Sunday against the Boston Bruins. How much of a difference will he make in St Paul this season?