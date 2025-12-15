The Minnesota Wild were at the center of the NHL universe on Sunday night. Superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes made his team debut following a stunning blockbuster trade from the Vancouver Canucks. Against the Boston Bruins, the 26-year-old showed why he is one of the best in the game.

Hughes made some important plays with the puck on his stick. He generated scoring chances for his teammates and helped smother the Bruins in front of an energetic Minnesota crowd. The energy at Grand Casino Arena reached a fever pitch when Hughes scored his first goal with his new team.

QUINN comes up HUGHES with his first @mnwild goal! 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZA2skxWJnm — NHL (@NHL) December 15, 2025

After the game, Hughes was honored by his teammates for his performance. And he gave a brief locker room speech in response. “I don't know if I deserve this one, we had some guys flying around. But (I'm) pumped to be here, this is a sick team. Let's keep going,” the superstar defenseman told his Wild teammates in a clip shared by Minnesota on social media.

Hughes had his name in the trade rumor mill for quite some time. However, few reports linked him to the Wild. Minnesota sent forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first-round pick to acquire the former Norris Trophy winner.

The Wild improved to 19-9-5 on the season with this win. It's their fourth win in a row, and perhaps the most energetic of the year. Minnesota is still third in the Central Division, trailing the Dallas Stars by four points. However, with Hughes in tow, the Wild are certainly in a position to climb the standings in the Western Conference.