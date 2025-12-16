The Pittsburgh Steelers maintained their lead in the AFC North with a 28-15 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. And Green Bay Packers fans still reeling from a crushing loss to the Denver Broncos were treated to a bit of nostalgia after the Steelers' Week 15 victory.

During a postgame interview, Aaron Rodgers was interrupted by Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas. The former Packers teammates shared a long embrace before Rogers turned back to Lisa Salters and spoke glowingly of Douglas.

“I played with Rasul, he’s one of my favorite teammates. He was huge for us going back to 2021. A great story of a guy who never gave up after he was counted out and cut, put on practice squads,” Rodgers said, per ESPN.

Former Packers Aaron Rodgers and Rasul Douglas meet on MNF

Douglas was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2017 draft. He was cut prior to the 2020 season and signed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. The following offseason Douglas bounced from the Raiders to the Texans to the Cardinals before finally landing with the Packers.

Douglas’ first season in Green Bay was Rodgers’ last MVP campaign. The two were teammates from 2021-2022.

The 21-year veteran admires Douglas’ heart and determination. And he sees some of those same qualities in this Steelers team.

“We have a lot of guys like that too, we have some guys who were cast offs, some guys who people didn’t really want anymore. We have some hired guns as well. But I think– after tonight… Hopefully the belief is starting to pick up. Because it’s tough to play in the cold weather. And if we can take care of business, then we’re going to be hosting a [playoff] game right here,” Rodgers said.

Pittsburgh snapped Miami’s four-game winning streak and eliminated the Dolphins from the playoffs with the Week 15 victory. Despite the Steelers’ 8-6 record, the team can reach the postseason by winning the AFC North.

