The Minnesota Wild fell 2-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Kirill Kaprizov did not play, and the Wild could not move up in the standings. While Kaprizov sat out because of his injury, it is not expected to be serious, according to Pro Hockey Rumors.

“Kaprizov's injury was sustained on a check from Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato, per (Michael) Russo, and his absence from the lineup is a precaution after Kaprizov skated in full at Thursday morning's practice,” Gabriel Foley wrote in the update. He remains day-to-day.

Kaprizov has been a monster this season, tallying 38 goals and 42 assists over 69 games. But he sat out against the Hawks, and the team could not muster a response. The Blackhawks held teammate and fellow superstar Matt Boldy in check. Additionally, Quinn Hughes could not generate offense, as the Wild struggled to get their legs moving.

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When the Wild signed Kaprizov to a long-term contract before the season, it signalled the ultimate belief in their star player. Kaprizov missed 27 games last season, but this was the first game he has missed all year in 2025-26.

He has been a major contributor to a team that is 39-19-12 with 90 points. But with the team trailing the Dallas Stars by six points, and the Colorado Avalanche by eight, it seems inevitable that they are locked into the third seed in the Central Division.

Kaprizov gets extra time to heal before the Wild play their next game on Saturday against the Stars, a game that could have major implications in the standings. If the Russian superstar is available, the team will get a chance to bounce back and gain some ground on the Stars, with the playoffs drawing closer, and the Wild hoping to make some noise when that time comes.