The regular season is creeping closer, and the New York Yankees are prepping for the start of the season. Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently raved about Giancarlo Stanton and his exit velocity, according to a piece by Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

“He looks great, feels great, probably. Probably with the weather switch, he's probably got five homers the last couple games,” Joyce wrote.

Stanton has smacked five balls over the course of the week, with all of them registering over 100 MPH on the radar gun. There is even a chance he might have had more had it not been for the wind. Stanton has felt great during Spring Training and looks to stay healthy after enduring injuries last season.

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Stanton has worked to improve and maintain his ability to hit the baseball. Last season, he hit .273 with 24 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 36 runs over 77 games. Prior to that, Stanton hit .233 with 27 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 49 runs over 114 games. Stanton has missed games in every season since the start of 2021. That has hindered his ability to help the Bronx Bombers.

The hope in the Bronx is that Stanton's chronic elbow issues subside, and he can be a big part of the lineup. The Yankees are hoping to make an impact after they fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS last season. With Gerrit Cole not ready to return and other starting pitchers healing, the Yankees will need all the help they can get in their lineup. Stanton looks to be ready to rock as the Yankees open their season next week against the San Francisco Giants.