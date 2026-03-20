As the production for the upcoming Baywatch reboot series nears, former LSU gymnast and star Olivia “Livvy” Dunne is teasing it with a new picture of her donning the iconic red lifeguard swimsuit.

She took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself with her co-star, Hassie Harrison, with the caption, “Baewatch,” written over it.

Livvy Dunne teases 'Baywatch' role in new swimsuit photo https://t.co/3mDfF5BHIe pic.twitter.com/YJ18MfDBq8 — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2026

This is the latest picture Dunne has shared of herself wearing the iconic red swimsuit. Expect more to come as the series' premiere approaches.

Who is Livvy Dunne playing in the Baywatch reboot series?

Dunne will play a junior lifeguard named Grace, who has been described as “highly enthusiastic.” While it's a vague description, expect more of her character to be revealed in due time.

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The upcoming Baywatch reboot is led by Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon. Of course, Hobie is the son of David Hasselhoff's iconic character, Mitch, from the original Baywatch series.

It's unknown if Hasselhoff will appear in the reboot. However, one of his co-stars in the original series, David Chokachi, will reprise his role of Cody Madison in the new show. Dunne will also be joined by the likes of Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone in the series.

Baywatch 2.0: The Influencer Edition isn't the first swing at a reboot of the iconic show. In 2017, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron led a movie reboot.

This is Dunne's acting debut. She has previously appeared in a documentary series titled The Money Game. It documented the effect of NIL (name, image, and likeness) on student-athletes at LSU.

She is best known for her time as part of the LSU Tigers' women's gymnastics team. Before her collegiate athletics career, Dunne was part of the US Junior Women's National Team.

Additionally, she is a social media influencer. Her accounts have millions of followers, and she has grown a brand outside of her athletic career.