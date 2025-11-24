The Los Angeles Lakers will have to try and beat the Utah Jazz without center Deandre Ayton after he suffered a knee injury on Sunday.

Ayton was taken out in the second quarter and did not play in the third frame. It was eventually reported by NBA insider Marc Stein that Ayton was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

He tallied two points and three rebounds in 13 minutes of action.

Fans will have to hold their breath until the Lakers give a clearer update on Ayton's status. But obviously, losing him for an extended period would be a huge blow, as he has been balling out in his first stint with the Lakers.

Entering their second straight game versus the Jazz, the former No. 1 overall pick was averaging 16.5 points on a career-high 69.9% shooting and 8.8 rebounds. He has greatly benefited from the playmaking of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and most recently, LeBron James.

Many questioned the Lakers' decision to acquire the 27-year-old Ayton in the offseason on a two-year, $16.6 million deal, claiming that he is not the right fit. There have also been questions about his work ethic and his ability to stay healthy. But so far, Ayton has proved naysayers wrong.

He recorded three straight 20-point double-doubles before facing Utah anew. The Purple and Gold are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Ayton, who sat out practice on Saturday, only played 95 games in his two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers due to various injuries.

As of writing, the Lakers are holding a double-digit lead against the Jazz in the fourth quarter.