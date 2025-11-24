The Baltimore Ravens are winning but winning ugly. They will head into Week 13 with a 6-5 record and a five-game winning streak. Still, they sit atop the AFC North and continue to lean on one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses. Yet beneath the surface, concern is growing. The Ravens’ offense has sputtered through consecutive uninspiring performances. This has prompted fans to wonder if Baltimore’s offensive slump is a temporary hiccup or a red flag for their playoff hopes.

Defensive dominance, offensive inconsistency

The Ravens currently lead the AFC North with a 6-5 record heading into a crucial Thanksgiving night matchup with the Bengals. Baltimore's season has been defined by a dominant defense carrying an inconsistent offense. They have held opponents under 20 points in six straight games. That has created the defensive backbone for their five-game surge up the standings.

While the defense has soared, though, the offense continues to underwhelm. Lamar Jackson, who missed games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury, hasn’t looked like himself since returning. His passing rhythm has disappeared and accuracy has dipped. Also, his overall command of the offense isn’t at the standard Baltimore has come to expect. This regression is becoming harder to ignore.

In Week 11, Baltimore beat the Cleveland Browns in a sluggish, grind-it-out victory. It highlighted both the defense’s suffocating play and the offense’s ongoing troubles. A week later in Week 12, the Ravens secured a 23–10 victory over the New York Jets. Once again, though, the performance felt hollow. The offense moved the ball inconsistently, and Jackson struggled to generate explosive plays.

Players have publicly acknowledged the need for sharper execution and improved consistency. Yes, winning five in a row is impressive in a league defined by parity. That said, the Ravens’ uneven performances have sparked legitimate concern as the team prepares for its toughest stretch of the season.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss if it's time to worry about the Ravens after uninspiring games against the Browns and Jets.

Reasons for concern

Lamar Jackson’s passing slump

Since returning from his hamstring injury, Jackson’s passing efficiency has plummeted. He has posted a 62.8 passer rating over his last three games. His timing on intermediate routes has been off, and his completion rate has suffered as a result.

This slump is the biggest threat to Baltimore’s ceiling. The Ravens are built around Jackson’s ability to threaten defenses both through the air and on the ground. If one half of that equation is missing, the offense becomes predictable and easier to defend.

Offensive execution

Jackson and Ronnie Stanley have both openly stated that the offense must execute better. That honesty is refreshing. However, the concerns are real. The offense has lacked the rhythm and aggressiveness needed to sustain success.

Some of the criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Todd Monken. His red-zone play-calling has drawn scrutiny. Too often, Baltimore stalls inside the 20. They have had to rely on Justin Tucker’s leg rather than finishing drives with touchdowns.

Offensive line struggles

Even with Stanley back in the lineup, Baltimore’s offensive line has struggled with consistency. Protection issues have forced Jackson off his spots. This has accelerated the timing of plays and contributed to the lack of explosive passing.

The line must stabilize quickly. This is especially true with a division battle against Cincinnati and a playoff push on the horizon.

Injury concerns

The Ravens’ talent pool has been stretched thin by previous injuries to key figures such as Jackson, Marlon Humphrey, and Kyle Hamilton. As of this writing, they have more than a handful of players on injured reserve. This includes Broderick Washington Jr, Nnamdi Madubuike, and Bilhal Kone, among others. Some players have returned, but lingering issues raise valid concerns about durability down the stretch. The cumulative effect of these injuries could become an anchor on Baltimore’s postseason hopes.

Why it’s not time to panic yet

They’re still winning

Style points don’t matter in the standings. For all their warts, the Ravens are riding a five-game winning streak. Coach John Harbaugh's wards keep finding ways to win even when the offense sputters. Great teams often survive ugly stretches, and Baltimore is doing exactly that. Winning while not playing your best is a sign of resilience not regression.

Dominant defense

Baltimore’s defense has been nothing short of elite. They’ve held each of their last seven opponents under 20 points. The Ravens have effectively shut down explosive plays and regularly flipped field position. The Ravens’ defensive identity is keeping them firmly in the playoff picture. As long as the defense is playing at this level, the offense has time to rediscover its stride.

Leading the AFC North

Despite all the concerns, the Ravens are first in the division. They also currently hold key tiebreakers, including one over the Steelers. Their path to a home playoff game remains intact. If they get their offense back on track, Baltimore is still one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC.

Concerned but not panicking

The Ravens’ recent performances leave plenty to question. This is particularly true with the offense sputtering and Lamar Jackson searching for form. That said, Baltimore is still winning. Their defense is elite, and their playoff position remains strong.

The real test arrives on Thanksgiving night against the Bengals. That game will reveal whether Baltimore’s offensive issues are temporary growing pains or a deeper problem that could derail their postseason ambitions. For now, Baltimore has earned cautious optimism but with the clock ticking.