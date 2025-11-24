Jerry Jones had high remarks to share about star wide receiver George Pickens following his performance in the Dallas Cowboys' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Pickens is going through his fourth season in the NFL, his first with the Cowboys. He has shined in the Cowboys' active offense alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, standing out as one of the most potent attacks in the league.

He didn't disappoint in the division rivalry against the Eagles. The star receiver made a game-high nine catches for 146 yards and a touchdown, torching Philadelphia's secondary in the air.

Jones reflected on Pickens' performance after the game, via 105.3 The FAN. The team owner expressed pride in the receiver's campaign, seeing the immense growth he is having as the year goes on.

“I’m proud of the season he’s having. It exceeds anything we could have hoped for,” Jones said.

#DallasCowboys owner Jerry Jones says "of course" he wants on George Pickens to remain with the team next season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/6EZ9MB5RMF — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) November 24, 2025

Prescott also chimed in with his thoughts on Pickens, via reporter Joseph Hoyt. His remarks were quite high, hoping the team keeps him around for the long term.

“He's not from here. He's not from this planet…We lucked out getting a guy like that. We have to make sure we keep him,” Prescott said.

How George Pickens, Cowboys played against Eagles

George Pickens' remarkable performance was enough to help Jerry Jones and the Cowboys complete the comeback and stun the Eagles in a 24-21 win.

Philadelphia dominated the first half, getting excellent touchdown plays from star quarterback Jalen Hurts. He got things started with a touchdown pass to AJ Brown while getting to the end zone himself twice.

However, Philadelphia went silent on offense throughout the second half. They scored no points in the last 30 minutes of regulation, which included them committing two fumbles in critical moments. Saquon Barkley and Gipson were the players who fumbled the ball in the second half. This came as Dallas scored 24 unanswered points to complete the rally and secure the win.

Dak Prescott rebounded from his struggles to ignite the rally. He completed 23 passes out of 36 attempts for 354 yards and two touchdowns and one interception while adding five carries for nine yards and a touchdown himself.

Dallas improved to a 5-5-1 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NFC East Division standings. They are above the Washington Commanders and New York Giants while trailing the Eagles. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 10th place. They are above the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings while trailing the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET.