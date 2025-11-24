The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are struggling against the Los Angeles Rams, down 31-7 in the second half. In the first half, Baker Mayfield hurled a touchdown to Tez Johnson that cut the lead to 21-7. He went to the sideline nursing his left shoulder, but returned to the game. After a Hail Mary attempt aggravated that shoulder injury, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is doubtful to return in the second half.

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, who hit the turf in pain right before the half, is doubtful to return with a left shoulder injury,” NHL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Teddy Bridgewater is the backup and is in the game for the Buccaneers

Mayfield tossed the 14-yard touchdown pass to Johnson and took a hit in the process. The Buccaneers quarterback went back to the sideline holding his left arm stationary. He went into the blue tent with the independent neurologist. It was later determined not to be a head injury.

But the injury appeared to flare up on the last play of the first half. Needing a Hail Mary to get into the game, Mayfield planted and fired a duck that went for an interception. He was on the ground, writhing in pain as halftime began.

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield is in serious discomfort at the end of the first half. It's his arm/shoulder. Looks painful. pic.twitter.com/wUhazQ1nuC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2025

The Buccaneers struggled on both sides of the ball to start Sunday Night Football. On the Rams' first four possessions, they scored four touchdowns. On the Buccaneers' first four possessions, they managed just 93 total yards and one score. With all of the injuries to their offense, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving remain out, Mayfield is a necessity to keep this team competitive.

Despite the rocky start, the Buccaneers are still in a good position in the NFC South. A loss on Sunday night would tie them for first place with the Carolina Panthers ahead of their Monday matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Mayfield staying healthy, while it may not do much for the Rams matchup, is key for the future.