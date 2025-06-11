Lane Hutson’s family pulled off a surprise he won’t soon forget at a crowded pub in Lake Barrington, Illinois. Surrounded by more than 50 friends and relatives, the Montreal Canadiens defenseman believed he was attending a casual get-together to celebrate being named a Calder Trophy winner.

What he never expected was the fantastic surprise his family had in store for him. Right there, in front of everyone, they revealed the NHL’s Rookie of the Year trophy, transforming the evening into a joyful celebration of his remarkable debut season.

The moment quickly took off on social media, especially when Canadiens forward Cole Caufield chimed in with a cheeky comment, saying, “Can’t believe I wasn’t invited to this…” That post ignited a flurry of fan reactions, with many congratulating Hutson and joining in on Caufield’s playful vibe.

Hutson was officially named the 2024–25 Calder Memorial Trophy winner after leading all NHL rookies in scoring. The 21-year-old defenseman wrapped up the regular season with six goals and 60 assists over 82 games, racking up a total of 66 points. His 60 assists tied the all-time record for a rookie defenseman, matching Larry Murphy’s impressive mark from the 1980–81 season. In overall points, Hutson’s total ranks as the third-highest ever for a first-year blueliner in NHL history.

Selected 62nd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson made an immediate impact in Montreal. He stepped into a key role as the Canadiens returned to the playoffs for the first time in four years. He also became the first Canadiens player to win the Calder since goaltender Ken Dryden earned the honor in the 1971–72 season.

The Professional Hockey Writers Association recognized Hutson’s standout performance with 165 of 191 first-place votes. He finished ahead of other strong contenders, including Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf and Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini.

During the surprise ceremony, Hutson took a moment to reflect on the honor and thanked those who supported him along the way.

He took a moment to express his gratitude towards the Canadiens organization, his family, teammates, and coaches, all of whom were instrumental in his rookie success.

This season, the Canadiens clinched the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, marking a long-awaited return to the playoffs.

As he held the Calder Trophy for the first time—surprised, surrounded by loved ones, and cheered on by teammates—Lane Hutson wrapped up an unforgettable rookie season.