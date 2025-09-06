One of the greatest Montreal Canadiens players of all time has unfortunately passed away. Ken Dryden, the legendary goaltender who backstopped the team's dynasty in the 1970s, passed away at the age of 78, the Canadiens announced on social media. The Hall of Fame netminder had been battling cancer.

“Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man. Behind the mask he was larger than life. We mourn today not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey’s greatest dynasties, but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations. He was one of the true legends that helped shape this Club into what it is today,” said Canadiens owner Geoff Molson in a statement on Friday night.

Dryden began his NHL career in the 1970-71 season. He would go on to become one of the best goaltenders of all time. While he played just eight seasons in the NHL, he achieved more than most players dream of. Dryden ended his career in 1979 at the age of 31, finishing with a record of 258-57-74 and a .922 save percentage in 397 games.

The Hamilton, Ontario native spent his entire career with the Canadiens. As mentioned, he was the backstop for another of the franchise's dynasties. He led them to six Stanley Cups in the 1970s, including four in a row from 1976 to 1979. In 1971, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. He was the third goalie to achieve this feat, following Roger Crozier and Glenn Hall.

Dryden still owns a few Canadiens franchise records, as well. His .922 career save percentage remains the benchmark for all Habs goaltenders, for instance. He also owns the career franchise record for Goals Saved Above Average, according to Hockey Reference.

“Ken embodied the best of everything the Montreal Canadiens are about, and his legacy within our society transcends our sport. On behalf of the Molson family and our entire organization, I would like to extend my most heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends, and all who had the privilege to cross his path and know him on a personal level,” Molson continued in his statement on Friday night.