The Heisman Trophy ceremony may be over, but the Indiana Hoosiers football program and its fans are still buzzing after quarterback Fernando Mendoza made remarks that many interpreted as a pointed message toward Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia. The clip, which spread like wildfire, has fueled another layer of rivalry between the Hoosiers and the Commodores following a tense Heisman weekend in New York that already carried significant national attention.

Early Monday morning, The Hoosiers Review, a prominent Indiana sports outlet, posted a video to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account showing the newly crowned 2025 Heisman Trophy winner speaking to reporters about how he celebrated with his teammates after claiming college football’s most prestigious award.

“We know how to handle ourselves with class…we don't need all that extra-curricular – if you know what I'm alluding to – to have a ton of fun”

Fernando Mendoza on Celebrating with Teammates after the Heisman #iufb Essentially, we don't need a LED belt buckle for fun: "We know how to handle ourselves with class…we don't need all that extra-curricular – if you know what I'm alluding to – to have a ton of fun" pic.twitter.com/eVkCIUhPE3 — Hoosier Review (@Hoosier_Review) December 16, 2025

The comment quickly sparked speculation that Mendoza was referencing Pavia, who drew controversy after the ceremony by posting a profanity-laced Instagram message criticizing Heisman voters. Pavia later deleted the post and issued an apology, acknowledging he “didn’t handle those emotions well” while congratulating Mendoza as an “elite competitor.”

Still, many fans view Mendoza’s “class” line as a deliberate response to Pavia’s emotional outburst — an example of how college football controversy can extend well beyond the field. The LED belt buckle reference circulating in fan discussions only added to the narrative that Mendoza was addressing Pavia’s weekend antics directly.

For Indiana football, the redshirt junior quarterback’s poised response reflects a disciplined culture and a program riding momentum from its first Heisman win. For Vanderbilt, the hope is that Pavia’s upcoming bowl performance shifts attention back to the field and away from the fallout of the Heisman night drama, as both programs prepare for postseason play under heightened scrutiny and national discussion surrounding leadership and accountability. The No. 1 ranked Hoosiers are headed to the playoffs, while the No. 14 Commodores prepare for the 2025 ReliaQuest Bowl vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes.