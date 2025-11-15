Denver Broncos running back JK Dobbins suffered a foot injury after a hip-drop tackle from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson during the third quarter in Denver’s Week 10 10-7 win against Las Vegas. While Dobbins expressed frustration with the NFL's stance on the banned tackle following the game, it appears to have had little effect.

Wilson emerged unscathed from league discipline, as Saturday’s list of fines did not include him, indicating the NFL did not consider it an illegal hip drop, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL did not fine Raiders OLB Tyree Wilson for the tackle that injured JK Dobbins, determining it was not an illegal hip drop,” Pelissero wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

No penalty was called on the field either, despite the tackle appearing to meet the NFL’s definition of a foul, which prohibits dropping one’s hips onto a runner’s leg at or below the knee.

Dobbins, who ranks fifth in the league with 772 rushing yards on 153 carries and four touchdowns, underwent foot surgery following the game. The Broncos placed him on the injured reserve on Saturday, likely ending his season unless the team reaches the Super Bowl. The 26-year-old had averaged an impressive five yards per carry and was on pace to reach the highest single-season rushing total for a Denver player since 2003. Dobbins had 18 carries for 77 yards before leaving Thursday's game due to the injury.

With Dobbins out, the Broncos will rely heavily on rookie RJ Harvey, Denver's second-round pick from Central Florida. In 10 games, Harvey has recorded 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 50 carries, along with 25 receptions for 175 yards and four scores. Other available backs include Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie.

Dobbins’ injury adds to a career-long pattern of durability concerns. After the Baltimore Ravens drafted him in 2020, he has played in only 47 regular-season games, missing the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL and almost all of 2023 after a ruptured Achilles. After signing a one-year, $2.065 million deal with the Broncos this offseason, he was on track for his first 1,000-yard season.