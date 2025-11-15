At halftime of their Saturday clash against fellow SEC school South Carolina, the Texas A&M football program's hopes of an undefeated season looked rather bleak. The visiting Gamecocks led the Aggies 30-3 after two quarters. It looked like Texas A&M was going to fumble their opportunity at both an SEC title and a College Football Playoff berth. However, a message from former Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel, shared by the official athletics page on X, formerly Twitter, could have helped spur the home team to their biggest comeback win in program history.

“Ya heard him,” posted the official account. “The Ags don't quit 😤.”

The Aggies indeed did not quit. After only scoring via a Randy Bond 40-yard field goal in the first quarter, it looked as if Texas A&M's season was about to sustain a major blow. Then, a three-touchdown third quarter helped narrow the visitors' lead to six, 30-24. A four-yard touchdown run from running back EJ Smith early in the fourth quarter provided the defense with all the help it would need to seal a one-point victory for the third-ranked Aggies. Can Texas A&M finish off its first undefeated season since 1939 in the next two weeks?

Texas A&M on verge of clinching first-ever CFP spot

Not even in the reign of Manziel did the Texas A&M football program complete such a comeback. The former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick was one of college football's most electric players during his time in College Station. Under current head coach Mike Elko, who recently signed a fresh contract extension, the Aggies finally feel like the sleeping giant so many have predicted they'd be.

To start a season 10-0 in the SEC is one of the toughest feats in college football. Texas A&M has one more home game against Samford, followed by a trip to longtime rival Texas, to close out the season. With a win against Samford almost certain, you can bet that Texas fans around college football want to see the Longhorns end the Aggies' bid at a perfect season. Will Elko and his program clinch not only their first bid at an SEC title, but a spot in the CFP as well? If so, Saturday's record-breaking comeback will be just the latest story in a season filled with triumphs.