The Montreal Canadiens have a good one in defenseman Lane Hutson, who has been awarded the 2024-25 Calder Trophy as the best rookie of the season. Perhaps the only thing better about it all was the manner in which Hutson knew he won the award.

Hutson's parents were informed beforehand that the Habs blueliner was the Calder Trophy winner, but they needed to keep that a secret to surprise their son in a gathering of family and friends at a pub in Lake Barrington, Illinois. Also in attendance was Hutson's college coach, Jay Pandolfo.

As told by Hutson's father, the 21-year-old blueliner was initially told that the gathering was a surprise party for him for being “nominated” for the said award. Later on, the Calder Trophy was brought out and handed to the former Boston University star, and everyone in the room applauded the heartwarming moment.

LANE HUTSON IS YOUR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR. The Hutson family gathered to surprise Lane with the Calder Memorial Trophy.

“I just feel really fortunate and lucky to be part of [the] Montreal Canadiens and be part of such a great support system with all my friends and family,” Hutson said after. “So, to be able to do what I love every day, it's been a dream. I wouldn't be here without the great support I have of friends, family and teammates and coaches. It's definitely special,” added Hutson, who was selected 62nd overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft by the Canadiens.

During the 2024-25 NHL season, Hutson recorded six goals and 60 assists while playing all 82 Canadiens games. His 60 helpers led all rookies in the campaign and also tied the record set in the 1980-81 season by Larry Murphy of the Los Angeles Kings. In addition, Hutson's production of 66 points established a new rookie record for defensemen, besting the previous record of 64 points held by Chris Chelios.

Hutson beat out forward Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and goalie Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Flames for the award. The three were named finalists for the Calder Trophy in May.

Hutson finished first in the award voting with 1,832 points and 165 first-place votes. Wolf came in second with 1,169 points and 15 first-place votes, while Celebrini was third with 1,104 points and 11 first-place votes.