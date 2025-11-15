When the No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks, they had one thing on their mind: continue their climb into the College Football Playoffs. Those hopes looked lost after going down 30-3 at halftime, but the Aggies managed to make a miraculous second-half comeback.

Shutting out South Carolina, Texas A&M scored 28 unanswered points to secure a 31-30 victory and remain undefeated. However, the result is being overshadowed by an incident involving a Texas state trooper following Nyck Habor's 80-yard touchdown reception to put the Gamecocks up 26-3 late in the second quarter.

Harbor, a junior wide receiver at South Carolina, made one Aggies' defender miss as he raced up the field for the 80-yard score. Flashing his speed, Harbor entered the locker room tunnels as he celebrated the play with his teammates. During his return to the field, a Texas state trooper bumped into Harbor and scolded the receiver while pointing a finger in his face.

What on earth was this police officer doing and why was he so upset with South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor — who was in obvious discomfort after scoring a TD and clearly didn’t even see the officer. 🤦🏻‍♂️ (🎥: @NickBromberg) pic.twitter.com/xTdlW1LY10 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 15, 2025

The incident drew national attention and bewilderment to what had happened, leading the Texas Department of Public Safety to relieve the officer of his game-day duties, courtesy of ESPN.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game,” the DPS said in a statement. “The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time.”

Texas A&M has not released an official statement on the matter, nor has Harbor addressed the situation.