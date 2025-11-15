Georgia football tangles with Texas soon in a pivotal Southeastern Conference showdown. Running back Nate Frazier needs to break out versus the Longhorns. But the Bulldogs landed a future Frazier replacement for 2027 — one targeted by SEC rivals Alabama and Tennessee.

The Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart managed to win over local star Noah Parker, who stars at Macon County in Montezuma. Parker confirmed his decision with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals dropping his commitment graphic.

“Turning dreams into reality,” were four words Parker shared to Fawcett in the edit.

Smart and Georgia in the process take care of a '27 need while still putting together the 2026 class. Parker is now the fifth verbal commit for the next class, but the first representing the future of the backfield.

Georgia landing growing back in front of rivals Alabama, Tennessee

Parker is blowing up with 15 reported scholarship offers at his disposal.

The 5-foot-10, 198-pounder exploded as a national recruit by scoring 18 combined touchdowns in 2024 (15 rushing). Parker piled 939 yards for Macon County.

Georgia officially entered his picture on June 1 by extending an offer to him. Parker visited Athens twice already this season, according to Benjamin Wolk of 247Sports.

“He's currently on a trip to Athens for the Texas game, where he shared the news with Kirby Smart before making his decision,” Wolk wrote.

Now he'll enjoy Georgia-Texas as a verbal commit to the Bulldogs. Quarterback Gunnar Stockton earns a new chance to build his Georgia legacy in this contest while sharing the field with Arch Manning. Parker gains a chance to watch the running backs including Frazier work in unison too.