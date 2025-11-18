The New York Islanders' blue line has been completely transformed by the addition of rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer. The 18-year-old is leading all NHL freshmen with seven goals and 15 points, making a convincing case for the Calder Trophy through the first quarter of the 2025-26 season.

Schaefer has already entered his name into the history books this year, becoming the youngest player in league history to score an overtime goal (18 years, 70 days) against the Utah Mammoth on Friday night, “breaking Sidney Crosby's record of 18 years, 101 days set Nov. 16, 2005,” per NHL.com.

And he'll have the opportunity to join another exclusive club on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, the sixth tilt on a seven-game road trip.

“The Islanders rookie leads first-year players with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 19 games and can tie Phil Housley (16 points; two goals, 14 assists from Oct. 6 to Nov. 26, 1982) for most by an 18-year-old defenseman through his first 20 games,” confirmed NHL Media.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has already lived up to his high billing, playing more than any Isles player while quarterbacking the top powerplay unit. He has the full trust of head coach Patrick Roy, and the way he's playing, his minutes could only increase as the campaign goes along.

Matthew Schaefer helping keep Islanders in playoff conversation

New York has overcome a challenging start to the 2025-26 season, racking off six wins in nine tries to improve to 10-7-2 and fourth place in the Metropolitan Division through 19 contests. They're currently five points back of the first-place New Jersey Devils.

Schaefer has been a big reason why, and he's on pace to smash the rookie record for goals by a defenseman. Brian Leetch owns that record with 23 goals in his maiden season, while Schaefer is already on pace for 32.

The Islanders are coming off a tough loss to the NHL's top team in the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, which halted a four-game winning streak. Despite that, it's been a promising stretch for the club; New York currently occupies the top wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference.

They'll look to create some breathing room in a crowded conference as the gruelling seven-game road trip nears its conclusion. After winning four of the first five on the trip, New York visits Dallas Tuesday and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday before returning to Long Island on the weekend.

With Schaefer continuing to have a huge impact — and the potential to make even more history in Texas — the Islanders are emerging into one of the league's big surprises in 2025-26.