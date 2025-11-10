The New York Islanders topped the New York Rangers 5-0 on Saturday, moving to 7-6-2 on the season. In a year with low expectations, Islanders fans have been enthralled by rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer. The 18-year-old has 11 points in 15 games while playing on the top power play unit and taking penalty kill time. That has people wondering if Matthew Schaefer could represent Canada at the Olympics. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun is pumping the brakes on that idea.

“And then there’s Schaefer, the electrifying New York Islanders rookie who has been simply dazzling out of the gates this season. We don’t believe Team Canada even had him on its IOC long list of players, but just like Patrice Bergeron years ago, Hockey Canada can add him if it chooses to,” LeBrun reported.

Macklin Celebrini was in the middle of a great rookie season as the number one pick when the 4 Nations Face-Off rosters were selected last year. But Team Canada did not take him. Precedent is not in favor of the Islanders' defenseman.

“People want to compare this decision to when Doughty made the Olympic team in 2010, but there are some key differences. Doughty was 20 then, not 18. He was also in his second NHL season, not playing as a rookie, and had already starred in a World Championship before then-GM Steve Yzerman took him for Vancouver 2010. There’s no doubt Schaefer has opened some eyes, but at this point, we still feel like it’s a stretch for Team Canada to take him over a more proven option. It’s a fun thought, to be sure. What a talent. And hey, if he keeps this up for the next six weeks, you never know.”

The Islanders are back in action on Monday against the New Jersey Devils. Can Schaefer get back on the score sheet on Monday? More goals and assists are his way to earn a roster spot on Team Canada. With the Milan Olympics just months away, this storyline is just heating up.