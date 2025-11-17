Longtime executive Lou Lamoriello might have taken a step back from running the New York Islanders' front office last summer, but that doesn't mean he isn't still having his voice heard around the building. While Mathieu Darche took over general manager duties once Lamoriello left, there might still be some influence by the 83-year-old legend, according to Pierre LeBrun via The Athletic.

“And just to be clear, he’s not fully retired,” Lebrun reported. “[He's] still working as an adviser to Islanders owner Scott Malkin.”

Lamoriello's history in the NHL lends credibility to this statement. He has always been a loud voice amongst league circles, and it would've been difficult for him to step away completely. However, Lamoriello has been downplaying his involvement, not giving away too much information, in true Lou fashion.

“It's totally different and unique,” Lamoriello told The Athletic on Monday morning. “There are more nights you sleep much better.”

Lamoriello didn't have the most incredible timing with his departure, as the Islanders won the draft lottery immediately after he left. The prize was Matthew Schaefer, who has been one of the top stories of the early NHL season. He is already the team's No. 1 defenseman, and is looking like one of the brightest young offensive defenseman in the league, and the next in line to join the ranks of Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.

The Islanders are also hanging around the Eastern Conference wild-card race, battling it out with their rival, the New York Rangers, the Ottawa Senators, and the Montreal Canadiens. The standings race in the conference is as tight as the league has seen in its history, and it doesn't hurt to have a veteran voice still advising the front office behind the scenes.