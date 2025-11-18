Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is having a great season with his squad. The Rebels are 10-1 on the season, and getting all sorts of production from running back Kewan Lacy.

Lacy and Kiffin appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. McAfee asked Lacy if he would also be interested in working as a kick returner for his team. Kiffin stepped in to shut that suggestion down.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. He’s like carrying the ball like 33 times, we don’t need like more. We’re good dude. You’re supposed to be helping us right here,” Kiffin said on the show to McAfee. The response got a lot of laughs.

"This is the best RB in the country" ~ @Lane_Kiffin "I'm just focused on getting better every day.. We're focused on going 1-0 each week"@kewanlacy22 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/n84pSkOO5h — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2025

This season, Lacy has 1,136 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. He has already posted 231 carries for the Rebels. He started his career at Missouri before transferring to Ole Miss.

“I'm just focused on getting better every day,” Lacy said to McAfee.

Ole Miss football plays Mississippi State in its final regular season game on November 28. The Rebels are currently 6-1 in the SEC this campaign.

This could be Lane Kiffin's final season at Ole Miss

Article Continues Below

Kiffin is getting tons of interest from other schools in their head coaching openings. Florida is one of the schools that has reportedly been interested in hiring Kiffin.

The Ole Miss coach has frequently shut down rumors that he could be leaving. Kiffin and his team have a chance to reach the College Football Playoff, which he has not been able to do yet at the school.

That is what he says he is focused on. Kiffin is shutting down speculation that Ole Miss is issuing him an ultimatum on making a decision, whether to leave or not.

“Yeah, that's absolutely not true,” Kiffin said to McAfee, per ESPN. “There has been no ultimatum, anything like that at all. And so I don't know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. Like I said, man, we're having a blast. I love it here.”

Kiffin has been at the school since 2020. He is hoping to reach the SEC championship game this season. This is his third consecutive season with at least 10 wins. Kiffin has coached at several other schools, including USC and Tennessee.

Time will tell if Ole Miss is able to reach the SEC title game.