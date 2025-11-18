The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking for wins this season. Tampa Bay is banged up, and also looking for some healthy bodies. The Lightning are recalling defensemen Declan Carlile and Steven Santini from AHL's Syracuse Crunch, per Pro Hockey Rumors.

The club is also making some other moves to reshuffle the roster.

“Additionally, Tampa Bay has swapped two players around its injured reserve, albeit an expected one. Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports that Tampa Bay has activated forward Dominic James from the injured reserve and placed defenseman Maxwell Crozier on it,” Brennan McClain wrote.

Crozier had appeared in eight games this season for Tampa Bay, with three assists.

While Tampa Bay has one of the best scoring defenses in the Eastern Conference, the team's offense has been lackluster. The Lightning have scored just 54 goals this season.

The club hopes that some of these new players can help out. Santini has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. During the 2024-25 campaign, he appeared in just one game for the Lightning. He hasn't posted a point since the 2022-23 season, when he was playing for the St. Louis Blues.

Carlile meanwhile is a relatively inexperienced player. The defenseman has appeared in just four career NHL games. All of them have been with Tampa Bay, and he has one career goal. In the AHL this year, Carlile has scored two goals in 15 contests.

The Lightning have nine victories on the season. Tampa Bay is in action Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils. The Lightning have seven victories in their last 10 games.