The Houston Texans are doing everything they can to salvage the 2025 season. Houston is now 5-5 heading into a huge matchup with the Bills that could have playoff ramifications for both teams. Unfortunately, the Texans will be forced to play without their franchise quarterback once again.

Texans QB CJ Stroud is out for Thursday's game against the Bills, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is still in the NFL's concussion protocol just days before Thursday Night Football.

Backup Davis Mills will start in relief of Stroud once again.

Stroud is likely to return to practice on Tuesday. He has yet to clear concussion protocol, but this is still a positive sign that he could return in Week 13.

The third-year quarterback has missed the last few games after getting knocked out of Week 9 with a controversial hit.

Stroud was in the middle of a solid season before it was derailed by this concussion. He had 1,702 passing yard with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games played this year.

Mills might not inspire much confidence as a backup, but he has Houston 2-0 over their last two games. He has 726 passing yards with three touchdowns, one interception, and a completion percentage of 60.0% in four games played this season.

Mills was Houston's starting quarterback from 2021-22 immediately before Stroud arrived on the scene. The veteran played well in 2022, throwing for 3,117 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Obviously the Texans will want to get Stroud back out there as soon as possible. But they are clearly in good hands with Mills filling in.

Texans vs. Bills kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Thursday night.