The 2025-26 MLB offseason is in full swing. Random minor trades have been ongoing, and a majority of teams are making roster moves to improve ahead of the 2026 season. Teams will be heading to Spring Training in less than three months, so the pace is quick, and teams don't have very long before they need to be back preparing for next season.

Every season, a new pitcher or position player gets posted from Japan. The latest name is Tatsuya Imai, a right-handed pitcher who played for the Saitama Seibu Lions and Team Japan.

“MLB informed teams today that RHP Tatsuya Imai of the Saitama Seibu Lions has been posted. The negotiating window begins Wednesday at 8am ET and concludes on January 2 at 5pm ET.”

The window isn't very long for him to sign. If he does not sign in this window, he will return to Japan. There will be a ton of teams interested in the right-handers' services, as many Japanese pitchers have a history of pitching at a high level. Let's dive into four teams that could be perfect landing spots for Imai.

No. 4 – San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are in desperate need of starting pitching. Fellow Japanese starter, Yu Darvish, will miss the season after undergoing UCL surgery, and the team is likely going to lose both Dylan Cease and Michael King to free agency. That leaves Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove (who is coming off Tommy John surgery).

Imai can come to San Diego and bring needed depth to the rotation. Imai is projected to be a middle-of-the-rotation type of pitcher in the early parts of his career, but he has the upside to be a really good starter in this league. With San Diego, he would be asked to do more than he would with other teams or contenders unless the Padres make a trade for an ace.

No. 3 New York Mets

The New York Mets are coming off a disastrous 2025 season. They missed the playoffs by one game and had what seemed like a million opportunities to win one extra game to get into the postseason. However, that did not happen. A major reason was the lack of talent in the rotation.

Article Continues Below

Clay Holmes and David Peterson were the two top starters last season as Kodai Senga missed a lot of time. With Senga there, Imai would be a great option to have pitching alongside him. Imai could be the No. 4 starter for the Mets. There have been rumors of trading Kodai Senga, but that would be a serious blockbuster trade.

No. 2 Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are a very good baseball team that is missing just a few pieces. Imai could be that guy. He would come in and join a pitching rotation that is on the verge of becoming lethal. Garrett Crochet leads the way and just finished as the runner-up for AL CY Young in 2025. Brayan Bello is a rising pitcher, and Lucas Giolito has proven to be dominant more often than not. However, Giolito is a free agent after declining his mutual option. It's unclear if a return on a better deal is on the table or not. The Sox are going to need Imai to provide depth with a chance to be a very good pitcher in a difficult AL East division.

No. 1 San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are the perfect fit for Imai. SF finished 81-81 last season and are very close to being contenders. Imai may get them over the hump. Logan Webb and Robbie Ray are two very good starters in this league. The Giants are likely going to lose Justin Verlander, as he may pitch for another team in 2026, and that leaves room for Imai to be a solid pitcher for this rotation.

SF is looking for another young starter to become the next face of the rotation. He would have two great mentors in front of him, and Webb and Ray are veteran guys who pitched very well last season. The Giants are a team on the rise, and Buster Posey is going to build a winning team in the future.