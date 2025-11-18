The Detroit Pistons (12–2) released their latest injury report ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (9–5), listing star guard Cade Cunningham as questionable with a left hip contusion. Detroit enters the contest on a league-best 10-game win streak and begins a four-game road trip Tuesday night.

Cunningham has not played since the Pistons’ 137–135 overtime win against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 10. In that victory, the 24-year-old delivered one of the most dominant performances of his career, finishing with 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and two blocks while logging 45 minutes. He shot 14-for-45 from the field, 2-for-11 from three and 16-for-18 at the free throw line.

Now in his fifth NBA season, Cunningham has elevated his production following a career year in 2024–25. Through 11 appearances, he is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.6% from the field and 28.8% from three across 37 minutes per game.

Detroit also listed forwards Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris as questionable for the matchup, both with right ankle sprains. Their availability remains uncertain as the Pistons continue to navigate injuries while maintaining one of the league’s strongest starts.

Thompson, 22, is in the midst of a breakout third season. Through 10 games, he is averaging career highs with 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest. He last played in Detroit’s 111–108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 9, recording 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 6-for-10 in 34 minutes.

Harris, who rejoined Detroit in the offseason for his second stint with the franchise, has provided steady production in his 13th NBA season. The 33-year-old is averaging 13.5 points, six rebounds and 2.8 assists across six games while shooting 39.4% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc. His most recent appearance came in the Pistons’ 122–110 win over the Dallas Mavericks, when he tallied 11 points, six boards and one assist in 36 minutes.

The Pistons’ depth has been central to their early-season surge, but the status of Cunningham, Thompson and Harris will be pivotal for Detroit as it looks to extend its win streak to 11 games. Detroit owns one of the NBA’s most balanced offenses and continues to receive strong contributions from its supporting cast, but Cunningham’s availability remains the defining factor heading into Tuesday’s meeting.

Atlanta enters the matchup on a five-game win streak, marking one of the hottest stretches of its season. The Hawks have climbed in the Eastern Conference standings behind improved defensive play and consistent scoring balance across the roster.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET as Detroit aims to maintain the league’s second-best record while opening its longest road trip of the season.