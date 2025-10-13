The New York Islanders lost 4-2 to the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on October 11. Despite the loss, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, Matthew Schaefer scored what was his first NHL goal in his first home game, poking in a rebound early in the third to cut the deficit to 4–2.

After the game, Schaefer, who lost his mother Jennifer to breast cancer back in February 2024, was understandably emotional.

“She’s up there with the hockey gods. Maybe she slipped them a little $20 to get that goal. She’s definitely there to help,” he said per NHL beat reporter Stefen Rosner. The shot meant that Schaefer, at 18 years and 36 days, became the second-youngest defenseman in NHL history to score a goal.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER'S FIRST NHL GOAL

“When the fans show so much support, it’s pretty amazing to me. My Dad, brother, and all my family that were here, they definitely love that,” Schaefer said, with the arena filling with chants of his name after the goal.

“He’s so good, he was our best player out there tonight. I thought he brought energy … He’s exciting to watch. If I was a fan, I would pay to watch him play,” the Islanders coach Patrick Roy said after the game, per NHL.com.

The 18-year-old himself expressed love for the fans, claiming that it was “awesome” to get his name chanted. Earlier, the Lions led 4-0 after goals from Martin Fehervary, Aliaksei Protas (twice), and Ryan Leonard. Anthony Duclair brought it to 4–1 on a late second-period power play.

Schaefer’s goal came at the 4:28 mark of the third period on the power play. Washington proceeded to challenge the goal, but it was upheld following a video review.

Schaefer led all skaters with 26:04 of ice time and had eight shots on goal with 14 total attempts, also game-highs. He had previously lodged an assist during the Islanders’ opening day loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.