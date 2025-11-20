The New York Islanders are 5-1 in their last six games, in part because of a superstar 18-year-old defenseman. Matthew Schaefer has smashed all expectations and has now joined the conversation for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Thursday that Schaefer has taken one big step toward inclusion on Team Canada.

“As impressive as Bedard and Celebrini are, Schaefer’s ascension to this discussion is mind-blowing,” Friedman said. “He was added to the Olympic drug-testing protocol, making him eligible to be selected by Team Canada. Total credit to him. He’s been above 25 minutes six times in 20 games, and his arrival breathed new life into Long Island. You can’t tell me his positive aura isn’t an important factor in their rise to a .600 points percentage.”

Friedman says that Canada was “very happy” with their defense at the 4 Nations FaceOff back in February. But the Olympic rosters are bigger, and bringing Schaefer to be a healthy scratch could even be beneficial. He also points out that the Islanders are not treating him like a bona fide number one defenseman quite yet.

“The Islanders do an excellent job deploying the defender, shielding him a bit against the toughest competition so he can freely wreak havoc. His ice-times (at home) vs. key opponents: Kirill Kaprizov: Schaefer 4:05 (Adam Pelech 9:39). David Pastrnak: Schaefer 1:22 (Pelech 8:21). Macklin Celebrini: Schaefer 2:52 (Pelech 14:03). Connor McDavid: Schaefer 2:06 (Pelech 8:43)”

The Islanders have not tested Schaefer too much defensively, but his offensive game has translated immediately. With Cale Makar and Evan Bouchard likely joining Team Canada, there isn't much power-play time available for Schaefer. Team Canada has three decisions to make surrounding young players. 20-year-old Connor Bedard, 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini, and Schaefer have all made their case to don the Maple Leaf. Can Schaefer make the team despite his young age and lack of experience?