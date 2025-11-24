Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates made the most out of his opportunity on Sunday, sending the game against the New York Giants into overtime with a franchise record-tying 59-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in regulation.

From there, there was no downsizing for the Lions, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs scoring on a 69-yard touchdown and Bates converting the extra point to give them the hard-earned win, 34-27, at Ford Field.

In the locker room after the game, the unsung hero was asked if he was superstitious, as many athletes tend to be. He responded with a famous quote from one of the deepest philosophers of the 21st century: Michael Scott of “The Office.”

“I’m not superstitious, but I’m a little-stitious. Any ‘Office' fans?” said Bates, referencing the popular series, in the video posted by 97.1 The Ticket on X.

He, however, quickly channeled Jim Halpert and gave a more sensible answer.

“There are things, for sure. I've gotten better about not being so superstitious, but there's a little routine. I call it routine instead of superstitions,” added the 26-year-old kicker.

Article Continues Below

Long snapper Hogan Hatten, the Dwight Schrute in this story, interjected and exposed one of Bates' little-stitions.

“He only shampoos his hair two days before the game. Won’t shampoo it after that,” said Hatten.

Bates only had cameo appearances against the Giants, but they came when they mattered the most, helping Detroit improve to 7-4. They will take on the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

Clearly, Bates took care of business on the field. To borrow more profound wisdom from Scott: “You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. – Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott.”