Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates made the most out of his opportunity on Sunday, sending the game against the New York Giants into overtime with a franchise record-tying 59-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in regulation.

From there, there was no downsizing for the Lions, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs scoring on a 69-yard touchdown and Bates converting the extra point to give them the hard-earned win, 34-27, at Ford Field.

In the locker room after the game, the unsung hero was asked if he was superstitious, as many athletes tend to be. He responded with a famous quote from one of the deepest philosophers of the 21st century: Michael Scott of “The Office.”

“I’m not superstitious, but I’m a little-stitious. Any ‘Office' fans?” said Bates, referencing the popular series, in the video posted by 97.1 The Ticket on X.

He, however, quickly channeled Jim Halpert and gave a more sensible answer.

“There are things, for sure. I've gotten better about not being so superstitious, but there's a little routine. I call it routine instead of superstitions,” added the 26-year-old kicker.

Long snapper Hogan Hatten, the Dwight Schrute in this story, interjected and exposed one of Bates' little-stitions.

“He only shampoos his hair two days before the game. Won’t shampoo it after that,” said Hatten.

Is Lions kicker Jake Bates superstitious? “I’m not superstitious, but I’m a little-stitious. Any Office fans?” Long-snapper Hogan Hatten: “He only shampoos his hair two days before the game. Won’t shampoo it after that.” pic.twitter.com/5A53omSwY1 — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) November 23, 2025

Bates only had cameo appearances against the Giants, but they came when they mattered the most, helping Detroit improve to 7-4. They will take on the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

Clearly, Bates took care of business on the field. To borrow more profound wisdom from Scott: “You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. – Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott.”