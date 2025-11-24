PHOENIX– November 24 would've signaled Kevin Durant coming back to Phoenix, in what would've been a highly anticipated return. However, Durant was ruled out due to personal reasons and is attending to a family matter.

He won't be available for Monday's game, which bummed out Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker.

“I hope everything is OK with his family first, but yeah, I would love a matchup with him,” Booker said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin on X (formerly Twitter).

Booker and Durant were together in Phoenix for two and a half seasons, starting when the latter was in a blockbuster trade during the 2022-23 trade deadline.

At that time, the duo played off one another seamlessly and showed major promise as potentially the best one-two punch in the league.

However, that didn't last long. Between two head coaching changes and lofty expectations, Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets, where he's been a major contributor.

Devin Booker wants to play Kevin Durant in a Suns-Rockets matchup

The next time the Suns play against the Rockets will be in December in Houston. Still, the next time that the two would play in Phoenix wouldn't be until April.

Depending on how the season goes, they might not get that chance. If both Booker and Durant remain healthy, then it will definitely be a sight to see.

So far in the 2025-26 campaign, both players have led their teams and have achieved quality results. The Rockets' success hasn't surprised anyone, but Phoenix's certainly has.

The mix of young players with loads of potential, veterans, and Booker himself rounds out a complete roster. Mixing that with head coach Jordan Ott has been a quality recipe.

On the flip side, Houston's head coach, Ime Udoka, has his team firing on all cylinders. Its brand of physicality, offensive efficiency, and the right blend of players has them towards the top.

Even if Monday's matchup between Booker and Durant can't happen, it'll only make the next matchup sweeter if both men square off against one another.