The New York Islanders are just two games into the season, and rookie Matthew Schaefer is already making an impact. Schaefer had his first NHL point in his first game of the season, and he took it a step further in game two against the Washington Capitals. The rookie now has his first goal of his NHL career.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER'S FIRST NHL GOAL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Nzov2azpYF — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Late in the third period, with the Capitals leading 4-1, the Islanders were on the powerplay. A loose puck was being scrambled for in front of Caps goaltender Logan Thompson when Schaefer dove for the puck, poking it into the back of the net. This gives the rookie blueliner two points in two games so far in his career.

“It's crazy, I love these fans. Getting your name chanted out there. It's awesome, feels like home for sure. We want to win for the fans, and we want to be there every night for them. They come out every night for us. We wish we could have gotten the win for them and for the team in here. We are going to keep working, keep working toward that,” said Schaefer of the reaction of the crowd after his first goal, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, his play is gaining notice from his teammates.

“He kind of took the game over to be honest with you. He was our best player tonight. He was moving, he was obviously contributing. He is just so effective out there. He is just getting more and more comfortable every single game. He is a special player, we are lucky to have him,” said Bo Horvat of the rookie's play in the game with the Capitals.

The Matthew Schaefer impact

Schaefer was the first overall selection of the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft and made the team out of camp. He was great in his time in the OHL, playing for the Erie Otters, which led to him being the first overall selection in the draft. The coaching staff is already trusting the rookie.

He is currently leading the team in ice time per game this year. He is logging 21:39 of ice time per game. While he is currently playing on the third defensive rotation, he is getting plenty of opportunities. The rookie is on the top powerplay unit. He is also a factor for the offense. The blueliner is third on the team in shots this season. If he continues this trajectory, the Islanders have a star on their hands.