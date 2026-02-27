The New York Islanders emerged 4-3 overtime winners against the Montreal Canadiens in their first game since a 19-day NHL pause for the Milan Cortina Olympics. Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, made NHL history by scoring two goals in a 55-second span late in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit before Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau sealed the tie.

Speaking post-game, head coach Patrick Roy had a simple had a simple response to what his team showed on the day, per a post on X by The Hockey News’ reporter Stefen Rosner.

“Character,” he said, before adding that he will “never doubt” Schaefer's IQ when it comes to things such as shot selection.

Schaefer's 18th goal of the season moved him past Phil Housley for the most goals in NHL history by an 18-year-old defenseman, and past Denis Potvin for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in Islanders franchise history. Schaefer now has 41 points in 59 games, with his second goal was an unassisted end-to-end effort where he skated over 270 feet.

Article Continues Below

Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson delivered a massive revenge game against his former team, scoring Montreal's first two goals. Dobson, who now has 12 goals on the season, was traded from the Islanders to Montreal last June in a package for Emil Heineman and two 2025 first-round picks.

After Montreal retook a 3-2 lead in the third period via Cole Caufield’s team-leading 33rd goal on the power play, Islanders captain Anders Lee, skating in his 900th career game, deflected a Bo Horvat shot to tie it up with just 1:41 remaining in regulation. Jean-Gabriel Pageau secured the victory 1:46 into overtime, taking a feed from Simon Holmstrom.

The win marks the Islanders' third straight victory, giving them a four-point lead for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Despite the overtime loss, the Canadiens extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2).