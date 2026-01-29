The New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers 5-2 at UBS Arena on Wednesday. They are now 3-0 against the Blueshirts this season, allowing just two goals combined in the three games. During the game, Rangers star Mika Zibanejad lost his stick over the glass, landing in the lap of an Islanders fan, who wanted nothing to do with it.

Zibanejad's stick got FLUNG over the glass, but the Isles fan who caught it wanted NO PART of it so he gave it back 😭 pic.twitter.com/hY51NVWrMl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2026

Islanders center Bo Horvat lifted Zibanejad's stick during a puck battle, knocking it out of his hands. While the officials sorted out the penalty called to Horvat, an Isles fan started walking toward the Rangers bench with the stick. After a failed attempt to toss it over the glass, he slid it through the slit in the glass, getting it back to the Rangers center.

That fan must not play in a roller hockey league, because that stick has been great luck for Zibanejad. Later in the game, Zibanejad scored to continue an incredible January. He has ten goals and ten assists in 12 games this month, but the Rangers have not followed suit. They are in last place in the Eastern Conference and heading for a retool.

Artemi Panarin did not play for the Rangers on Wednesday as the team prepares to trade him. After 6.5 years with the Blueshirts, Panarin's time on Broadway is coming to an end. Zibanejad is still under contract for a long time, so he is not on the trade market for now.

While the NHL world waits for a Panarin trade, the Islanders and Rangers will finish their season series on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Last year, the Blueshirts swept the Isles, with a 9-2 win to finish it off. But that landed Matthew Schaefer on Long Island, and now has the season series flipped.

Can the Islanders sweep the season series? Or will Zibanejad get the Rangers their first win over their rivals?