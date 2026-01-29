The New York Islanders are in the midst of a terrific 2025-26 season, and general manager Mathieu Darche has rewarded the team for its strong play by bolstering the roster with the recent additions of Ondrej Palat and Carson Soucy.

The Palat trade has paid immediate dividends, as the veteran forward scored a goal and added an assist in his Isles debut, a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

With the squad now 29-19-5 and third place in the Metropolitan Division, Darche admitted he isn't afraid to make another splash ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline — but only if it makes sense for the club.

“Every day I'm talking to different teams, if there's an opportunity to make a move to improve the team, I'll do it,” the executive told hockey insider Frank Seravalli on Thursday.

“Someone this morning asked me when I did the local media, ‘would you move one of your first round picks?' If it makes sense, I would. First of all, I worked with [Tampa Bay Lightning GM] Julien BriseBois. So you know I don't mind moving first-round picks.”

Darche continued: “If there's a deal that makes sense in moving one of those picks, I will. Is there one right now I'm working on? Can something come up? Possibly. I'll keep kicking tires and see, maybe we do something else and maybe we don't, but it all depends.

“I won't make another trade just to make a trade, it has to make sense. I know it's a generic answer but the reality of it is true, and I'm sure every team is the same way, like, you don't make a change for the sake of change, you want to make a change that improves your team. That's what we've done so far and we'll see how it goes in the next few weeks.”

Islanders looking like a true playoff team in 2025-26

After a rare Stanley Cup Playoff miss in 2024-25, the Islanders have been transformed by the addition of rookie No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer on the blue line, who is the Calder Trophy frontrunner.

Bo Horvat, Mat Barzal and JG Pageau are all having strong campaigns — both offensively and defensively — giving the team an above-average trio of centers.

The goaltending tandem of Ilya Sorokin and David Rittich has been excellent; the duo have combined to put together top-three league-wide goals against per game and save percentage statistics.

As well, depth pieces like Anthony Duclair, Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman have pulled their weight offensively, while the defensive side of the puck remains exceptional.

With Palat and Soucy added to the fold, New York figures to continue this strong place over their last 29 games, which would be good enough to get them back into the dance come April.

It's been a hugely encouraging few months on Long Island, and if Darche can add another piece or two ahead of the deadline, this club could have a legitimate chance to make some noise in the Eastern Conference this spring.

The Isles have five more games before the Olympic break, starting with the second half of a home-and-home against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.