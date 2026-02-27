After a long Olympic break, the entire NHL is back to its grind in the 2025-26 season, and New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer immediately announced that he's back doing business on the ice with a huge night Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

The rookie defenseman played a huge role in the Isles' 4-3 victory over the Habs, as he scored not just one but two goals

With his second goal of the contest, Schaefer becomes the new record-holder for having the most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in the history of the league.

“NHL HISTORY FOR MATTHEW SCHAEFER! 🚨He's set the record for most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman with his 18th of the season!” the NHL's officia X (formerly Twitter) account shared.

The Canadiens zoomed to a 2-0 lead after Noah Dobson scored the first two goals of the contest. Schaefer then responded with back-to-back goals in the second frame to tie the score at 2-2.

His first strike was on a power play attack with under three minutes left in the period.

Less than a minute later, Schaefer found the back of the net again with an even-strength goal.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER WITH TWO GOALS LESS THAN A MINUTE APART! 🤯 What can't this kid do? pic.twitter.com/g22x2eiara — NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2026

Schaefer, who was the first overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, will not turn 19 until September, so he's got the rest of this season to add more to his record.

He can start padding it on Saturday, when the Islanders continue their road trip with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.